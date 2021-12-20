News in Brief for the Costa Blanca South area

Linda Hall
ORIHUELA SPECIALITIES: Local dates and oil from olives inside the palm forest Photo credit: Orihuela city hall

Local crops ORIHUELA’S palm trees are producing two varieties of “exceptional” dates which will be marketed under the Oriol and Bolica names.  Meanwhile, olive trees inside the palm forest have produced top-quality oil which is not yet on sale, but has been bottled for promotional purposes, city hall explained. 

Not now ELCHE’S animal protection shelters are turning down the usual spate of requests to adopt dogs and cats, particularly pedigree puppies and kittens, before Christmas.  They know from experience, one said, that once the holiday season is over, they will see scores of abandoned animals in January and February.

Too narrow IN order to connect both areas, the much-used CV-95 road linking Orihuela with Torrevieja should be twice as wide despite opposition from environmentalists, declared Mario Martinez, president of Orihuela’s Chamber of Commerce.  Negotiating a daily 9,269 vehicles, drivers take up to 60 minutes to make the 35-kilometre journey.

Life savers POLICIA NACIONAL officers from Elda-Petrer saved the life of a visibly-agitated man seen walking along railway lines in the Bolon neighbourhood.  On locating him they failed to convince him to leave the track, removing him moments before a train arrived, later transferring him to hospital on medical advice.  

Safe to cross TORREVIEJA town hall installed a traffic light at the Avenida Desiderio Rodriguez and Calle Mar Menor intersection, the scene of several road accidents.  In the worst and most recent incident, a Spanish tourist aged 72 and his wife of 69 died after they were run down last August.


