Mysteries solved funds and funds raised in Torrevieja

THE Stagestruck Players are a small amateur dramatic group, known for performing comedy Murder Mysteries in local bars in the Torrevieja area.

All monies raised from their performances are donated to their chosen charity, the Torrevieja Alzheimer’s Association.

Earlier in the year, the group donated €2,000 and recently made a further donation of €3,000, totalling €5,000 for 2021.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The Stagestruck Players perform twice a month with original scripts written by their director, Leigh Humphries.

During the evening, the actors present a scenario that ends with one of them being murdered. Inspector Clouseau, played by Dave Hart, puts in an appearance and takes over the proceedings with hilarious effect.

During December, four Christmas-themed scripts involving pantomime characters raised €932, which will go towards 2022’s annual donation.

The group are currently looking for an additional man to join them, Leigh Humphries explained.

“If you can spare one day a week for rehearsal, and two evenings a month for performances and think it might suit you, email me at [email protected] for more information,” he said.

Readers wishing to be informed of future Murder Mystery events, can send a request to the same address to be added to the Stagestruck Players’ mailing list.