MUCH postponed Manilva Pride took place on December 17 in Duquesa Port for just one day to ensure that it did happen in 2021.

Originally planned as a longer event to take place in the much summer months, Manilva Pride had to be postponed this year due to the pandemic.

Determined to at least enjoy one day of Pride albeit in the winter it was put together by the Be Yourself Group to raise funds for next year’s June event which will be supported by the Manilva Council.

A stage was set up in the post and different acts appeared during the afternoon and evening so that despite the cold, there were plenty of people enjoying the entertainment and dancing to the music.

A special wine tasting was organised by Avengers S.L. and their representatives arrived dressed in typical Pride colours.

Also, on hand and showing their support were the mayor of Manilva, Mario Jimenez, the head of tourism, Eva Galindo and councillor, Marcos Ruiz.

It may not have been the largest or busiest of Pride events but it reinforced the importance of the LGBTQIA community to the municipality and the support of residents.

