MARENOSTRUM Fuengirola reveals more artists booked to appear at Castle Sohail in July subject as ever to the vagaries of the pandemic.

Last year, with very few international acts able to travel, Marenostrum went ahead with mainly Spanish performers but for 2022, it has been announced that Scottish band Texas, fronted by Charlene Spiteri will appear on July 29.

The band is due to tour its most recent album Jump on Board whilst commemorating the 30th Anniversary of the release of their first album Southside and fans can expect them to include all of their many hits at this concert.

It has to be remembered that the Castle Sohail whilst being a very individual location for music is not a large area and therefore tickets for this and other concerts may well sell quickly.

Other new names to join the July line-up are Niña Pastori, on July 27 and Medina Azahara, on July 28 with one more big name still to be announced.

Others playing during the festival include Marc Anthony and Alejandro Sanz but for full details as released so far and to purchase tickets, visit www.marenostrumfuengirola.com.

The Marenostrum concept was born in 2016 and for 2022, the Fuengirola Council expects to offer more than 60 musical events for all types of audiences, from May to September in both the castle or the hillside overlooking the Mediterranean.

Thank you for reading 'Marenostrum Fuengirola reveals more artists booked to appear'