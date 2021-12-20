Latest Covid numbers in the Valencian Community.

The Ministry of Health has today, Monday, December 20, updated its data on infections and deaths in the Valencian Community. Over the weekend there have been a total of 9,648 positive cases recorded, along with 11 deaths. This is the highest total of infections recorded on a Monday since February.

With this update, it brings the total number of positives to 577,255. The new cases by province are Castellon with 1,226 (64,155 in total); 3,367 in Alicante (209,659), and 5,055 in Valencia (303,440). The number of unassigned cases remains at 1.

On the other hand, there have been 4,268 patients discharged who have been registered as recovered from the virus. The total of recovered patients since the start of the pandemic now stands at 546,843. By province, they include, 60,008 in Castellon, 198,519 in Alicante, and 288,260 in Valencia. The total of unassigned registrations remains at 56.

Hospitals in the Valencian Community currently have 812 people admitted, with 148 of these in the ICU. Castellon has 147, with 24 in the ICU, Alicante province has 251, with 54 in the ICU, and Valencia with 414, 70 of these in the ICU.

With the 11 extra recorded deaths from coronavirus, the total number since the start of the pandemic amounts to 8,032. Castellon province has suffered 898 deaths, Alicante has 3,085, and Valencia with 4,049. Of the latest 11 deaths, four were females aged 63, 64, 73, and 90. The other seven were males aged between 27 and 85 years.

According to the recorded data, there are currently 33,821 active cases in the Community, which represents 5.75 per cent of the total positives. Since the last update, no outbreaks of ten or more cases have been reported, as reported by levante-emv.com.

