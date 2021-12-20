Latest Covid figures in Spain

Figures released today, Monday, December 20, by the Ministry of Health revealed another 79,704 new Covid infections, and 85 deaths, during the weekend. This shows an increase of almost 100 points from last Friday 17, with the incidence rate now standing at 609.38 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, compared to 511.00 last Friday.

According to official statistics, the total number of infections in Spain since the start of the pandemic has risen to 5,535,231. A total of 289,156 positives have been registered in the past two weeks.

Today’s report revealed that 85 new deaths were added to the total, compared with 103 last Monday. Up to 88,793 people with a positive diagnostic test have died since the virus arrived in Spain, according to data collected by the Ministry.

There are currently 7,501 patients admitted throughout Spain (6,667 last Friday) and 1,442 in the ICU (1,306 on Friday). In the last 24 hours, there have been 912 admissions (839 on Friday) and 407 discharges (743 on Friday). The occupancy rate of beds occupied by coronavirus patients stands at 6.03 per cent (5.35 per cent on Friday) and in ICUs at 15.49 per cent (14.03 per cent on Friday).

Between December 7 and 13, the autonomous communities have performed 1,467,779 diagnostic tests, of which 912,055 have been PCR, and 555,724 antigen tests, with an overall rate per 100,000 inhabitants of 3,121.19.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate stands at 13.89 per cent, up from 12.24 per cent last Friday 17. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that this figure should be below five per cent to consider the spread of the virus as ‘controlled’, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.


