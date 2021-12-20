Japan seeks new generation of astronauts for first time in 13 years

Japan is seeking a new generation of astronauts for the first time in 13 years, and the main requirement for candidates is to have three years’ work experience in any field.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is opening the recruitment process for a new generation of astronauts who will participate in their missions to the International Space Station (ISS). It is the first time in 13 years that they are recruiting.

The new astronauts will take part in the international missions where Japan is involved, which may include the exploration of the Moon’s surface.

Unlike in previous years, a science degree is no longer required and the Japanese agency is looking for candidates of different backgrounds. The only requirement is to have at least three years of work experience. Female applicants are strongly encouraged. Doctors or researchers from any field are eligible to take part in the selection process.

After various physical tests and exams, the chosen candidates will be trained in Japan, where they will study science, technology, control of aircraft and survival tactics, in addition to the Russian and English languages, in preparation for the future international missions.

