Festive cheer for Torrevieja U3A and Christmas gifts for San Jose children

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Festive cheer for Torrevieja U3A and Christmas gifts for San Jose children
LOADING UP: Torrevieja U3A’s president with presents for the San Jose children Photo credit: Torrevieja

TORREVIEJA U3A held their last monthly meeting of 2021 on December 17 at the Los Angeles bar.

As the weather was cloudy with a cold wind the meeting was held inside, filling up with members wishing to end the year with some festive cheer and to be entertained by the ever-popular Just Brass band.

Despite their limited opportunities for practising this year, they produced a good selection of festive tunes and carols plus, of course, a good supply of jokes from Ian.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Earlier in the week, the U3A president visited the San Jose orphanage, where he presented manager Vicente with a good selection of Christmas presents to help the children enjoy Christmas.

“Torrevieja U3A is pleased to be associated with the orphanage and to be able to help in this way,” said Barry Weston, the Torrevieja U3A’ press officer.


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here