Festive cheer for Torrevieja U3A and Christmas gifts for San Jose children

TORREVIEJA U3A held their last monthly meeting of 2021 on December 17 at the Los Angeles bar.

As the weather was cloudy with a cold wind the meeting was held inside, filling up with members wishing to end the year with some festive cheer and to be entertained by the ever-popular Just Brass band.

Despite their limited opportunities for practising this year, they produced a good selection of festive tunes and carols plus, of course, a good supply of jokes from Ian.

Earlier in the week, the U3A president visited the San Jose orphanage, where he presented manager Vicente with a good selection of Christmas presents to help the children enjoy Christmas.

“Torrevieja U3A is pleased to be associated with the orphanage and to be able to help in this way,” said Barry Weston, the Torrevieja U3A’ press officer.