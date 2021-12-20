EU citizens should be offered physical proof of status by the UK.

At the moment EU citizens in the UK who have gained settled or pre-settled status do not receive any physical documentation. This is causing issues for people when they want to access services or get a job.

The governments of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have called on the UK government yet again to provide EU citizens with physical proof of status.

The Scottish, Welsh and Northern Ireland ministers sent a joint letter to the Home Office regarding the issue. The letter has been sent to Kevin Foster the UK Minister for Safe and Legal Migration.

The letter reads: “We write in reply to your letter of 12 October 2021 about physical proof of status for EU citizens.

“We remain extremely concerned that digital-only status, for EUSS applicants indirectly discriminates against a range of groups that share protected characteristics including disability, age and race.

“Stakeholders in Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland continue to highlight difficulties for citizens and employers in accessing digital proof. They also report problems in accessing the Resolution Centre when they require support. We have gathered a range of case studies which highlight these issues.”

The letter continues: “Relying on digital-only status can cause a myriad of problems including losing access to critical support. We know that people are struggling to access their status because they do not have the knowledge or resources required to use the online service. Moreover, we continue to receive reports of people having issues in accessing their status, or the system showing an incorrect status or no status at all, even if they are able to use the system.

“The UK Government’s ambition for a fully digital system, must not compromise or make life more difficult for certain cohorts. To maximise accessibility we are asking that physical proof of status be made available to those who request it.”

