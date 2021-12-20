THE local council is ensuring shops and consumers in Estepona are protected from thieves thanks to its Christmas Safe Commerce campaign.

It is working with the National Police, to intensify surveillance in the commercial areas of the town to prevent theft and robbery where consumers make traditional purchases and enjoy the products in local stores.

This surveillance will mainly be carried out in the commercial streets of the city, during business hours and also when shops are closed. In addition, it is also extended to places where acts and events related to these Christmas dates are held.

This campaign, which will run until January 9, will also include surveillance at night in industrial and warehouse areas to prevent theft of goods.

The council believes that there will be an influx of visitors to view the Christmas lights and that will mean an increase in the number of potential shoplifters and thieves.

There will also be a police campaign to ensure safe driving and to check for abuse by drivers of alcohol during the Christmas holidays.

Estepona Council continues to encourage residents and visitors to obtain their gifts and supplies from local stores and was one of the first municipalities to introduce special vouchers valued at €20 which were supplied to registered voters to use in establishments in the municipality.

