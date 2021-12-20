EMA approves American vaccine Novavax

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has today, Monday, December 20, granted a European license to the American vaccine Novavax. That will make their Covid-19 vaccine the fifth one to be available on the European market.

Its full regimen consists of two injections, three weeks apart. It can reportedly be stored, handled, and distributed, at refrigerator temperatures between 1.7 and 7.8 degrees Celsius. This vaccine is based on a stabilised form of protein S (Spike, in English) of the virus, for which recombinant protein nanoparticles have been used.

In other news, from today, the Junta de Andalucia has implemented from today, the requirement for a Covid-19 certificate or negative diagnostic test to access the interior spaces of hospitality and leisure establishments. This will remain in force until next January 15.

After receiving the endorsement of the Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia (TSJA) last Friday, this ruling applies to anybody over 12 years of age, excluding workers.

The self-appointment for vaccination of those under eight years of age was also announced today, and the Board will be publishing recommendations to celebrate Christmas safely.

Yesterday, Sunday 19, the President of the Government, Pedro Sanchez, announced that this next Wednesday 22, two days before Christmas Eve, the Conference of Presidents will meet. They will evaluate new measures to face the sixth wave caused by the rapid transmission of the new Omicron variant, as reported by 20minutos.es.

