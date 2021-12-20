Drunk driver heads the wrong way down a motorway in Spain’s Almeria.

The driver managed to driver 30 kilometres in the wrong direction before being caught. The driver now faces a driving licence ban for up to 10 years and potentially two and half years in prison.

Officers from the Guardia Civil are investigating the person for reckless driving. The driver was spotted driving the wrong way down the A7 motorway near the municipality of Antas. After being caught the driver gave an alcohol reading of 0.73 mg/l of exhaled air.

When officers became aware of the driver they headed to kilometre mark 525. They then proceeded to stop traffic and wait for the vehicle that was heading the wrong way down the motorway. They aimed to safely bring the driver to a stop and avoid damage to other cars.

When the vehicle approached the officers they signalled for the driver to slow down. The officers were then able to open the driver’s door of the car while it was still moving and bring the car to a full stop. The driver appeared to be drunk so was subjected to a breathalyser test.

The driver now faces time in prison.

