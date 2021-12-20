COVID-related worry has doubled in a month, research suggests

COVID-related worry has doubled in a month, suggests research carried out by the Spanish Centre for Sociological Research.

The growth of the sixth wave, the arrival of omicron and increasing numbers of cases have caused the Spanish to worry more about COVID, according to a study performed by the Centre for Sociological Research (CIS).

To be exact, worries about COVID doubled from November to December, according to the report released on December 20, which corresponds to data from the last month of 2021.

Even though the study shows that the main causes for concern of the Spanish continue to be unemployment (37.2%) and the economic crisis (34.7), the number of times COVID was listed increased from 15.5% in November, when it was the fifth biggest problem, to 30.4% in December, putting it at third place on the list of worries that people spontaneously mentioned when interviewed.

Greater support for mandatory vaccination

More than half of Spanish people, 52.2%, think that vaccination against COVID should be mandatory, up by 6% since the previous study, which was carried out in November.

The survey also reveals that around 22.7% believe that nobody should ever be forced to get vaccinated, a percentage similar to a month ago, whereas around 21% believe that whether it is mandatory or not “depends on the circumstances”.

Among those who think it “depends on the circumstances”, around 31% believe that the vaccine should be mandatory for health professionals, staff of retirement homes and those who work in direct contact with the public in general.

The study was carried out between December 1 and 13 on a sample of 3,733 people.

