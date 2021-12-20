COVID passport use could be extended in the Valencian community to all hotels, cinemas and gyms.

The Interdepartmental commission is set to ask the High Court of Justice of the Valencian Community to extend where the Covid passport can be used. The commission hopes that the passport will be extended to catering establishments, sports facilities, gyms, cinemas and recreational centres for the elderly. If the proposed measures are approved, then the Covid passport would apply to catering establishments with a capacity of fewer than 50 people.

After the interdepartmental commission meeting, Ximo Puig commented that the Covid passport will soon be needed: “in all public places where people eat and drink.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



According to Puig, the vaccination campaign in the Valencian community will be intensified. 42 new vaccination centres are set to open.

The vaccination programme will return to SMS messages and phone calls to summon people when they are due to be vaccinated. This is something that has not been used since the beginning of the vaccination programme in the area.

Before the new Covid passport measures can come into effect though they would need to be approved by the High Court of Justice of the Valencian Community.

Puig commented that: “thanks to the civic-mindedness of the citizens, we are where we are at the moment.” He also highlighted that: “there are fewer deaths and fewer hospitalisations than in other regions.”

Ana Barceló has said new guidelines could come into force for celebrations such as the Epiphany parades or the celebration of Expojove in Valencia. At the moment no measures have been announced though.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.