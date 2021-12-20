Catalonia closes all nightlife and asks for the curfew



An extraordinary meeting of the Catalonian Government was held earlier today, Monday, December 20. It involved President Pere Aragones, and several cabinet councillors, with the Delegate Commission made up of the Scientific Advisory Committee of the Generalitat.

As a result, it was announced by the spokesperson Patricia Plaja, at around 8.30pm, that all nightlife is to be closed again. Bars and restaurants will be limited to 50 per cent capacity inside (the terraces will continue at 100 per cent), and a curfew will be in place from 1 to 6 am, although the date on which this will come into effect is still unknown.

In addition, the Government has established a limit of 10 people in indoor and outdoor meetings, and a reduction of the capacity to 70 per cent in commerce, federated sports, gyms, and culture.

All these restrictions require the approval of the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC), but the Government estimates that they will enter in force the night of this Thursday to Friday. The resolution would have a validity, in principle, of 15 days, but the Government does not rule out that it could last longer.

“This last week everything has changed, records of infections are being broken. It is essential to reduce mobility and interaction between people”, said the government spokesperson.

The alarming spread of the new Omicron strain throughout Catalonia has seen more than 5,000 infections recorded daily, in the latest data revealed. From next week, the Generalitat estimates the new variant will be the dominant strain, already representing 30 per cent of the cases, as reported by larazon.es.

