British Airways cancels flights and tells Brits to leave luggage behind

British Airways cancels flights and tells disgruntled Brits to leave their luggage behind.

Brits were asked to leave their luggage behind this weekend as COVID caused a shortage of baggage handlers. British Airways also reportedly cancelled multiple flights over the weekend.

The shortage of baggage handlers led to chaos with Brits being asked to leave their bags behind at the airport. The airline said that they would be couriered on later, but many passengers were not happy.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



British Airways customers took to social media to complain about the lack of luggage. One person commented: “@British_Airways entire BA636 flight to #Athens departed from London without any luggage loaded. And no alert to passengers.”

Another disgruntled passenger said: “Heathrow carnage, 4 hour delay for flight and now after waiting for 2 hours at LAX baggage reclaim I find @British_Airways has lost all my luggage (as well as about 50 other people here.)”

Many customers had to wait hours for their baggage to arrive once they landed. One Twitter user commented: “We waited for 5 hours for our luggage at Heathrow T5. The sheer volume of luggage mean we’d rather wait late that day than get it delivered, which may or may not ever happen.”

Another person commented on luggage delays at Heathrow Airport and said: “Complete chaos at #Heathrow Massive delays of getting the luggage. No system in place. People are strongly advised to leave without their luggage. Christmas vibe!”

Earlier this month British Airways grounded more than 2,000 flights until March 2022. 2,144 flights were ditched from the winter schedule. A spokesperson for the airline though explained that it was not due to worries over the new omicron variant or coronavirus travel restrictions being put in place.

The airline commented: “Like other airlines, due to the continuing Coronavirus pandemic we are operating a reduced and dynamic schedule.” At the moment fewer people are willing to travel.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.