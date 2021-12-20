Bring your groceries to the car madam? Car driven into Sainsbury’s

On Sunday December 19 staff at a store in Derby got an early Christmas surprise, but not the sort they were expecting. Staff on duty said they heard a loud crash and ran to investigate the noise only to find in the pet area of the store a car driven into the Sainsbury’s supermarket.

In a classic case of cleaner needed in the pet food aisle, an Audi was driven through a window into the store where it flattened a number of shelves. Police who attended the accident and who have surveyed the CCTV footage, say the driver had driven erratically around the car park before the accident.

The car was extensively damaged in the accident but thankfully no injuries were reported. The value of the stock damaged is unknown at this stage but the pet area of the store has had to be closed until police investigations and the clean-up are complete.

Police say they are still investigating the cause of the accident where a car was driven into Sainsbury’s supermarket, and have warned drivers to take care at this time of year. Roads and car parks are busy, and there are many pedestrians and shoppers around so extra due care is required.

