Back of the queue for Orihuela Costa waiting for Covid booster shots

JANE PRITCHARD, who lives in Villamartin, has complained about the delay in administering booster vaccinations in Orihuela Costa.

“Please highlight this lack of urgency,” she asked the Euro Weekly News.

“Residents are having to queue for up to two hours to book an appointment and are currently being given dates for April 2022.”

Jane pointed out that some residents will have waited 12 months between their second Covid vaccination and their booster.

“We in Orihuela Costa feel as though we are being forgotten and pushed to the back of a very long queue for services,” Jane said.

“The health service has deteriorated so much over the years, mostly due to constantly building new properties along the coast without the infrastructure to cope,” she pointed out.

“Slowly but surely Orihuela Costa is being starved of money and services.”