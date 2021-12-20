THE annual Villa Tiberio Marbella Christmas party raised more than €21500 for the Cudeca Foundation on December 16 thanks to owner Sandro Morelli.

This is the tenth year which has seen the popular restaurateur raise funds for Benalmadena based Cudeca and was a particularly poignant event following the death earlier this year of founder Joan Hunt.

Guests enjoyed the always popular champagne reception upon arrival followed by an excellent three course meal with the added bonus of musical entertainment from such local stars as Mr Maph, Mario Ross, Zoe Hughes, Maya Myla, Sam Andersen as Marilyn Monroe, Steve Haughay as Stelvis and Nathan Dean as Frank Sinatra.

Following this, guests were invited into the award-winning garden at Villa Tiberio to view a magnificent spectacle of fireworks to celebrate Christmas, courtesy of Sandro.

Apart from a raffle, there was an important charity auction in which a number of very special gifts, such as a pair of beautiful segmented cufflinks donated by Udeshi tailoring, an England football shirt signed by the legendary Sir Geoffrey Hurst MBE, a signed by Wayne Rooney Manchester United shirt and much more were snapped up very generous guests.

On behalf of the Cudeca Hospice, Susan Hannam, (We This President and Former Nursing Supervisor), and Marisa Martin, CEO and Medical Director told those attending the dinner that Sandro has been helping Cudeca for more than 10 years already and they were very proud and honoured to have his support.

