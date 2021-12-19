Visit to a Heart-warming children’s home near Elche

Linda Hall
CHRISTMAS WONDERLAND: Fundraiser made €1,400 for the San Jose Obrero children’s home Photo credit: Lesley Eburne

CLAIRE KING, Lesley Eburne and Graham Lomax help to raise funds for the San Jose Obrero Children’s Home near Elche.

Accompanied by three supporters they were recently given a tour of the home, taking with them equipment to set these youngsters on the right path for the future.

“They receive training before leaving the home and this time it was hairdressing equipment to teach the girls a trade,” Lesley told the Euro Weekly News.

The volunteers also took towels, bedding, and €600 in Primark vouchers to buy new pyjamas for all the children.

The home itself is homely and clean with lots of personal space for each child and the visitors saw an amazing kitchen where friendly staff were preparing enormous pans of delicious-looking vegetables and meatballs.

Lesley and Peter Horne, who both have first-hand knowledge of being in a children’s home, were very impressed with what they saw.


December 13 saw a fundraiser at Oasis Bulevar in Los Narejos (Murcia) where more than 20 stallholders created a Christmas wonderland full of colour and great ideas for presents.

“I’m proud to be part of the team making it happen,” said Angela Brown who ran the cake stall.

Lesley Armson who provided and dressed the hamper for the first prize in the raffle admitted that she was lost for words.


Ian, regular quizmaster as the LA Family Bar and Grill – who laid on a hog roast -described the day as “just amazing.”

As dusk fell, the Joy Gospel Choir thrilled everybody with seasonal songs, followed by music into the evening.

Marie Gooch, who founded the fundraising group, thanked all the people attending and especially the amazing volunteers.

“We have turned a mundane Monday into a Magic Monday and raised €1,400 on behalf of the children’s home,” Marie declared.

