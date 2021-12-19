Vera and Antas mayors set forth

DELEGATION VISIT: Vera and Antas mayors explained flood prevention plans to Sustainable Development delegate Photo credit: Vera town hall

THE mayors of Vera and Antas in Almeria province are seeking funds for a €5 million project to prevent flooding in both towns.

Their first interview was with Aranzazu Martin Moya, the Junta’s Sustainable Development delegate to whom Vera mayor Jose Carmelo Jorge Blanca and his Antas counterpart, Pedro Ridao Zamora, detailed their plans to tame the River Aguas.

Channelling and draining 2.5-kilometre section of the river would solve a problem that is repeated each year in both municipalities during periods of torrential rain, they explained.

Martin Moya was “very receptive” towards the project, saying that she would study solutions and include allocations in the delegation’s budget, the mayors revealed afterwards.

