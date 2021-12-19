Unpredictable conditions for River Segura anglers

MULLET: Amongst the Carp-R-Us anglers’ haul in their latest match Photo credit: Robert Pillon

ROUND THREE of the Carp-R-Us Winter-Spring series was held on the Rio Segura at Eden 2, just below the CV91 road bridge.

“This is a strange stretch of water where water levels fluctuate both from day to day and within the duration of a match,” Carp-R-Us secretary Steve Fell explained.

“The river was a good two feet higher than when we checked the stretch three days before, and the water dropped over a foot during the match. It all makes life interesting.”

Steve won the match with 4.88-kilo mix of carp and mullet, with the ever-consistent Willy Moons in second place with 3.30 Kilos. Roy Dainty was third with 2.14 kilos and Jeremy Fardoe ,who caught two carp late on, was fourth with 1.98 kilos.

“We shall be taking a break from matches until the New Year so from everyone at Carp-R-Us, Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year,” Steve said.

For more information, visit the www.carp-r-us.weebly.com website.


