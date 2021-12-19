Uninvited Christmas visitors to Murcia’s Mar Menor

PELAGIA NOCTILUCA: Jellyfish blown by east winds towards the Murcia coast Photo credit: Hans Hillewaert

LA MANGA and the Mar Menor beaches in neighbouring Murcia awoke to beaches filled with jellyfish on December 19.

Experts explained that the levanter east wind had blown the bank of Pelagia noctiluca jellyfish – popularly known as purple stingers – towards the Cartagena coast.

The Galua and Marchamalo beaches are full of them,” a resident told Murcia’s Spanish media.  “I’ve lived here for 40 years but have never seen so many.”

Expert Francisco Lopez from Cartagena’s Oceanographic Research Institute (CORI), voiced a similar opinion.

“Something similar happened four years ago in Cartagena port and banks of this species often appear in Cabo de Palos and Calblanque, but I’ve never seen so many in this area,” he added.


