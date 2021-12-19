Tragedy as hit-and-run leaves one dead in Spain’s Huelva.

A woman has died after a hit-and-run driver ran over two people in Spain’s Lepe in Huelva and fled the scene of the incident. The woman died early on Sunday morning, December 19.

According to the emergency services in Andalucia, the shocking accident took place on Saturday afternoon, December 18. Two people were run over at what is locally known as the “cemetery roundabout” on the Avenida de Andalucia in Huelva.

After the incident, the two people were left lying on the ground bleeding profusely. Officers from the Guardia Civil and the Local Police attended the incident along with medics from the Empresa Pública de Emergencias Sanitarias (EPES). The two people were both said to be in a serious condition after the incident.

An investigation into the incident was started immediately by officers from the Local Police and the Guardia Civil. On Saturday the driver was successfully arrested and it is expected that he will appear in court today.

The man who was hit in the accident is said to still be in a serious condition and was admitted to the Infanta Elena hospital in Huelva.

