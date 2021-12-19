Torrevieja man arrested after confessing to murdering his partner



A 39-year-old man has been arrested by the Guardia Civil, in the Alicante municipality of Torrevieja today, Saturday, December 18, after he confessed to the murder of his 35-year-old partner. As reported by Levante-EMV, the man presented himself at the Guardia Civil barracks at around 7.15am.

It is believed that the detainee informed the officers that they had been arguing and that his partner was at home unconscious after he attacked her. After taking his statement, the officers went to the man’s home, located on Calle Concordia in Torrevieja. There, they discovered the woman’s lifeless body. Her three-year-old daughter was not present.

Investigators believe that the murder may have taken place at around 1:30am, after neighbours, when interviewed, spoke of hearing loud noises and blows coming from the property at around that time of the morning.

Sources from the force reported that neighbours also confirmed hearing loud discussions taking place between the couple on numerous occasions, accompanied by the sound of blows. There had been no previous complaints made to the police by the deceased woman though.

If this is confirmed to be a case of sexist violence, then the victim would be the fifth woman murdered in the Valencian Community this year, as reported by 20minutos.es.

