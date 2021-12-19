Smart way of watering Adra’s parks and gardens

SMART IRRIGATION: Parks and Gardens councillor Jose Crespo with Environment councillor Antonio Sanchez

ADRA town hall is putting out to tender a €50,000 contract for a Smart Irrigation System for parks and gardens in the Almeria province municipality.

Smart irrigation systems automatically tailor watering schedules to meet specific landscapes and monitor weather, soil conditions and evaporation amongst other factors.

The innovative system, which will be financed with EU and municipal funds, is expected to reduce the town hall’s bills by cutting down on water consumption.

It will also provide a more efficient service, explained Parks and Gardens councillor Jose Crespo as he introduced the scheme accompanied by Environment councillor Antonio Sanchez.

“This will help us to progress in our objectives of promoting sustainability and combatting climate change,” Crespo said.

“It also means that we can make the best use of our water, which is scarce, while operating more efficiently.”


The town hall was committed to introducing new digital options to continue Adra’s economic, social and environmentally-sustainable development, the councillor emphasised.

