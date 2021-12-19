Shock as man tries to publicly hang himself in Spain’s Almeria.

Officers from the National Police have saved the life of a man who attempted to kill himself in public. The man had tried to hang himself from a tree in Almeria’s José María Artero plaza.

According to the Police, a passer-by alerted the police that a man was trying to kill himself in the plaza on December 15.

At around 2 am officers from the National Police rushed to the scene of the incident. The officers discovered a man standing on top of a moped. The man already had a noose around his neck and had tied the other end of the rope to a tree branch.

When the man saw the officers approaching he let himself drop. The officers rushed in as he was dangling in the air by his neck. Luckily the officers were able to cut the rope and save the man’s life.

The man was rushed to the hospital in Almeria’s Torrecardenas to receive medical treatment for his injuries. Reportedly he was admitted and was being assessed.

