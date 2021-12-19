Season’s greetings from Scotland. Nicola Sturgeon has shared the festive spirit as the First Minister’s 2021 Christmas Card was unveiled.

This year’s design was created by artist Emily Hogarth and features iconic landmarks from Scotland.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon commented: “I am thrilled to have such a striking design for my Christmas card this year.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“Emily Hogarth’s artwork celebrates just a few of the things that make Scotland special, and there’s no better time of year to stop and reflect on the things that make our lives a little brighter.

“After another particularly difficult year living through the COVID-19 pandemic I hope that this card will help to lift people’s spirits, spread some festive cheer and most importantly remind us all that better days are ahead.”

Artist Emily said: “I felt very honoured to be selected. It’s been lovely to work with the Scottish Government in the past, but to be chosen by the First Minister to do the Christmas card felt very special.

“It’s more important than ever that we focus on the little things that make life better, whether that’s receiving a nice card or having chats with your friends. We need to remember that we’re all in this together and that good times will come again.”

According to the Scottish Government: “The card features some of Scotland’s best-known landmarks and iconic buildings, with familiar images such as the Scottish Parliament building and the Finnieston Crane. It also has personal links to the First Minister, with her official residence Bute House included in the design.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.