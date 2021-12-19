Sajid Javid blasts anti-vaxxer Brits for ‘taking up hospital beds’.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has hit out at anti-vaxxer Brits for “taking up hospital beds”. Millions of people still need to get vaccinated against the ongoing pandemic. Reportedly, the people needing the most care in hospital are those who have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Speaking to Sky News Javid commented: “I just cannot emphasise enough the impact that they are having on the rest of society.

“They must really think about the damage they are doing to society. They take up hospital beds that could have been used for someone with maybe a heart problem, or maybe someone who is waiting for elective surgery.

“But instead of protecting themselves and protecting the community they choose not to get vaccinated.

“They are really having a damaging impact and I just can’t stress enough, please do come forward and get vaccinated.”

The number of infections due to the omicron variant is growing rapidly in the UK and the government is discussing the latest information nearly every hour according to Javid.

On Saturday, December 18, Javid commented on the possibility of further lockdowns and said: “We’ve shown in the past as Government in dealing with this pandemic that we will do what is necessary but it’s got to be backed up by the data,”

He went on to add: “We are watching the data and discussing it with our scientists and our best advisors almost on an hourly basis.

“And we will monitor that very carefully. We will keep the situation under review.”

