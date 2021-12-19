Queen’s Brian May reveals positive COVID test

Queen’s Brian May reveals a positive COVID test. The renowned guitarist has had a “truly horrible few days”.

The 74-year-old guitarist Brian May took to Instagram to share the news that he has caught COVID 19. He has encouraged fans to remain safe.

May posted on Instagram and said: “Yep. The shocking day finally came for me. The dreaded double red line. And yes – definitely NO sympathy please – it has been a truly horrible few days, but I’m OK. And I will tell the tale.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“PLEASE take extra care out there, good folks. This thing is incredibly transmissible. You really do NOT want it messing up YOUR Christmas.

“With love – Bri”

May believes in vaccines and he previously hit out at guitarist Eric Clapton who has anti-vaccine views. Speaking to The Independent he said: “I love Eric Clapton, he’s my hero, but he has very different views from me in many ways,

“He’s a person who thinks it’s OK to shoot animals for fun, so we have our disagreements, but I would never stop respecting the man.”

He went on to comment about anti-vaxxers and said: “Anti-vax people, I’m sorry, I think they’re fruitcakes,

“There’s plenty of evidence to show that vaccination helps. On the whole, they’ve been very safe. There’s always going to be some side effect in any drug you take, but to go around saying vaccines are a plot to kill you, I’m sorry, that goes in the fruitcake jar for me.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.