Praise for the good condition of Orihuela Costa’s coastal waters

ORIHUELA’S Environment councillor Damaso Aparicio recently attended the annual meeting of the Institute of Coastal Ecology (IEL) in Alicante City.

Aparicio was representing Orihuela, as the city has a permanent place on the IEL board.

During the meeting, the IEL drew attention to Orihuela Costa’s coastal waters reflected in the good condition of the underwater meadows of Posidonia Oceanica seaweed, which is essential to maintaining marine wildlife.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The IEL also commended Orihuela city hall for action taken to recover the area’s dunes and its efforts to coordinate environmental protection with leisure and economic strategies.