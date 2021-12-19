Piers Morgan takes a swipe at Strictly final. EastEnders actress, Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice wowed fans during the final.

Fans enjoyed this year’s Strictly Come Dancing final and one fan even said that the show was a “shining example of joy, togetherness and humanity.” The former Good Morning Britain host did not enjoy the show though.

Deaf EastEnders actress Rose claimed victory with partner Giovanni Pernice beating same sex dance couple John Whaite and Johannes Radebe in the final.

Piers took to Twitter and said: “Tuned into #Strictly for the first time in years and everyone’s crying because everyone’s so perfect. Sorry, but [sick emoji].”

Strictly fans soon hit back and one person said: “Perhaps if you had paid a bit more attention you will see how the programme has educated people on disability and sexuality isn’t it nice in these troubled times to actually have something that is so beautiful!”

Another fan thought that the show is the perfect antidote at the moment and said: “I’ll take watching soppy strictly perfection tonight Piers. We are currently living in a world of hate, anger & to be frank it’s s***. It’s taken peoples minds off this pandemic for a couple of hours.”

Other fans agreed with Piers and one person tweeted: “I love Strictly but was thinking the same…too much gushing over each other tonight!”

