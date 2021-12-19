Piers Corbyn arrested after urging public to ‘burn MPs’ offices’

Piers Corbyn has been arrested after reportedly urging the public to ‘burn MPs’ offices’.

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s brother Piers Corbyn has been arrested. Piers reportedly took to social media to share a video where he calls for the public to burn down MP’s offices.

According to the Metropolitan police, Corbyn was arrested shortly before 2am on Sunday morning on suspicion of encouragement to commit arson. During the video, Corbyn comments: “those scum who have decided to go ahead with introducing new fascism,”

He then adds: “You’ve got to get a list of them … and if your MP is one of them, go to their offices and, well, I would recommend burning them down, OK. But I can’t say that on air. I hope we’re not on air.”

Home Secretary Priti Patel commented on the arrest and said: “I back police to take the strongest possible action against him.” Patel labelled Corbyn’s video “sickening.”

Other MPs have also commented on the shocking video. MP Yvette Cooper stated: “Appalling Piers Corbyn video.

“We have lost two MPs to terrible violence in recent years – we know how incredibly serious this is.

“Police will have all our support pursuing this.”

Corbyn likes to cause controversy and in September he hit back at conference staff and accused them of assaulting him. He commented: “I attempted to ask a question, they grabbed me and they assaulted me and I shoved back at the person, the security guard, who assaulted me and sat down and refused to leave and stayed in the meeting.

“They tried to remove me and they gave up.”

