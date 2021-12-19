Pedro Sanchez announces unspecified “shared measures” to control sixth wave

President Pedro Sanchez has announced unspecified “shared measures” to control the sixth wave of COVID that is currently sweeping over Europe.

The President of the Government of Spain has announced from Barcelona this Sunday, December 19, what the Secretary of State for Press had already said on Saturday: that next week there will be a meeting held between the presidents of the autonomous communities to evaluate the evolution of the sixth wave of COVID after the cumulative incidence shot up to 511 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the last two weeks.

Pedro Sanchez has specified that the meeting will be held telematically from the Senate on Wednesday, but he has not given any information about the particular content of the meeting, nor the possible restrictions.

Sanchez has only indicated that he and the presidents of the autonomous communities will evaluate unspecified “shared measures that we can implement over the next few weeks”. These are measures that the government had previously rejected, until Wednesday, when the last meeting of the Interterritorial Board of the Spanish Health System was held.

“The virus is still among us, and our priority is to combat it; in a coordinated effort, as we have been doing over these months. We must continue along that path,” he stated.

However, the president wanted to transmit a message of “calm and trust” and insisted that vaccination and masks are the best weapons.

Sanchez reminded the public that 90% of the population over 12 years old is already fully vaccinated, and the vaccination of children under 12 began this week. “Get vaccinated, get vaccinated, get vaccinated,” he emphasised.

