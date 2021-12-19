NO Salon Varietes Fuengirola Pantomime this year? Oh yes there is, it’s just a bit later than usual.

Traditionally, the Salon Varietes annual pantomime is presented in two sections, a few days in December and then the rest in January but this year Jack and the Beanstalk a fun-filled family pantomime, including heroes, giants, witches and wizards and of course the pantomime dame doesn’t start until January 2.

An excellent cast has been working hard for weeks to prepare this festive favourite and the show allows you to join in with all your most beloved “It’s behind you!” and “Oh yes you did!” moments!

The show runs nightly on January 2, 3, 4, 6 and 7, with matinees on January 3,5 and 6.

Visit www.salonvarietes.com to book your tickets, which includes a discount for younger children, or call the box office on 952 474542, Monday to Friday from 11am to 2:30pm but keep an eye open for any changes should the pandemic take a turn for the worst.

Then on the weekend of January 8 and 9 there will be two shows from The Echoes of the Beatles, four local musicians who have studied the recorded work of the Fab Four and perform all of the bands most popular songs from their amazingly short 10 year career.

Face masks must be worn in the auditorium at all times. body temperatures will be taken at the entrance to the theatre.

Children under 2 years old are not allowed in the auditorium. all children must have their own seats.

Thank you for reading ‘No Salon Varietes Fuengirola Pantomime this year? Oh yes there is!’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.