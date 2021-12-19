NEWS of Estepona resident, American rock vocalist Danny Vaughn who has been the front man for Tyketto since their formation in 1987 and they were due to tour the UK next March.

Unfortunately, they have decided that it would be potentially too risky for both audiences and members of the band (one of whom has had a very bad case of Covid-19) and they have therefore reluctantly cancelled the tour.

It has been a difficult few years for Danny and the band as they also had to cancel a European tour which was to take them to Germany, France and Switzerland in 2020 due to the pandemic.

On March 12, 2020 he was in London and decided that it was best to cancel a three-week UK tour and managed to fly back to Spain to join wife Melissa in lockdown.

He has recently got together with band mate Ged Rylands and local guitar player Rob Sas and his band Deeper Purple to record a socially distanced rocking version of the old Free number Wishing Well.

Dany has also been recording at home and has played some solo gigs in both Madrid and on the Costa del Sol and has chosen December 23 to broadcast an online Vaughnsday where he will sing and play guitar featuring a number of his songs from Tyketto, his solo albums and even some Christmas songs in order to counterbalance some of the recent bad news on the musical front.

To catch his performance, visit his Live at Danny Vaughn’s Myths, Legends & Lies Facebook page at 8pm (Spanish time) on Thursday December 23.

