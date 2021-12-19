News in Brief for the Costa de Almeria

Sports offer HUERCAL-OVERA town hall is organising a free municipal sports school for children aged between three and 14 over the Christmas holidays. As well as sports activities there will be an “early bird” class and lunch, enabling the children to enjoy sports while assisting families where both parents work.

Working girls AN Almeria City “girlie club” owner faces prison for failing to pay Social Security for 17 employees. When the case reaches court, the Public Prosecution department will recommend a three-year sentence after a Work inspection found that only one of the 18 girls was registered with Social Security.

Fewer people ALMERIA province saw its population reduced for the first time since 2015, according to figures released by Spain’s National Statistics Institute (INE). Between January and July the overall population shrank from 720,861 to 720,033 owing to the pandemic, coupled to residents seeking work outside the province, INE found.

Work accident A 30-YEAR-OLD El Ejido employee was seriously injured and transferred to Torrecardenas hospital on December 18 after a fall at the La Redonda industrial estate. He crashed through a skylight, revealed the 112 Emergency Services, who were first alerted to the accident by a witness to the accident.

Nijar peril FIFTY accidents, two of them fatal, occurred on the Al-3111 in Nijar between 20165 and 2020, Spain’s General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) announced. On 23 occasions the accidents were the result of collisions, while 60 per cent occurred between the A-3111’s 8.5 and 10.5-kilometre markers, the DGT said.