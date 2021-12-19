News in Brief for the Costa de Almeria

By
Linda Hall
-
0
News in Brief for the Costa de Almeria
SPORTING CHANCE: Free sports activities for Huercal-Overa children over Christmas Photo credit: Huercal-Overa town hall

Sports offer HUERCAL-OVERA town hall is organising a free municipal sports school for children aged between three and 14 over the Christmas holidays. As well as sports activities there will be an “early bird” class and lunch, enabling the children to enjoy sports while assisting families where both parents work.  

Working girls AN Almeria City “girlie club” owner faces prison for failing to pay Social Security for 17 employees. When the case reaches court, the Public Prosecution department will recommend a three-year sentence after a Work inspection found that only one of the 18 girls was registered with Social Security.

Fewer people ALMERIA province saw its population reduced for the first time since 2015, according to figures released by Spain’s National Statistics Institute (INE).  Between January and July the overall population shrank from 720,861 to 720,033 owing to the pandemic, coupled to residents seeking work outside the province, INE found. 

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Work accident A 30-YEAR-OLD El Ejido employee was seriously injured and transferred to Torrecardenas hospital on December 18 after a fall at the La Redonda industrial estate.  He crashed through a skylight, revealed the 112 Emergency Services, who were first alerted to the accident by a witness to the accident.

 Nijar peril FIFTY accidents, two of them fatal, occurred on the Al-3111 in Nijar between 20165 and 2020, Spain’s General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) announced. On 23 occasions the accidents were the result of collisions, while 60 per cent occurred between the A-3111’s 8.5 and 10.5-kilometre markers, the DGT said.


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here