More jobs for Torrevieja’s unemployed

TORREVIEJA town hall created jobs for 156 unemployed residents this year.

Throughout 2021, the local government received €2.650 million in grants and subsidies from different administrations to provide work and training to improve the future prospects of both the under and over-30s in the employment market, Economy and Finance councillor Domongo Paredes revealed.

Amongst those employed over the last year, the councillor paid special attention to 12 people from vulnerable collectives likely to encounter difficulty or discrimination when job-seeking.