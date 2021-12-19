More jobs for Torrevieja’s unemployed

By
Linda Hall
-
0
More municipal jobs in Torrevieja
MORE EMPLOYMENT: Some Torrevieja residents found jobs in 2021 Photo credit: Torrevieja town hall

TORREVIEJA town hall created jobs for 156 unemployed residents this year.

Throughout 2021, the local government received €2.650 million in grants and subsidies from different administrations to provide work and training to improve the future prospects of both the under and over-30s  in the employment market, Economy and Finance councillor Domongo Paredes revealed.

Amongst those employed over the last year, the councillor paid special attention to 12 people from vulnerable collectives likely to encounter difficulty or discrimination when job-seeking.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here