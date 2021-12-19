Man dies after driving off a bridge on A-3 motorway in Valencia

A man has died after driving off a bridge on the A-3 motorway in Valencia, and another two people were injured.

A man has died this Sunday, December 19, in a traffic accident that occurred on the A-3 near the municipality of Quart de Poblet (Valencia), after the vehicle came off the lane it was travelling in and fell off a bridge.

According to sources from the Centre for Traffic Management and the Provincial Fire Consortium of Valencia, the accident took place at around 9 a.m., when for reasons unknown the vehicle came off the road and fell off a bridge.

A team of firefighters and a sergeant from Paterna, and another team from Torrent, arrived on the scene. They needed to release one of the passengers from the vehicle, whereas the other travellers were not in the car.

As a consequence of the accident, one man has died and two people have been injured, according to reports from the local Health Department.

When the one emergency medical services (EMS) ambulance and two basic life support (BLS) ambulances arrived, they confirmed the death of one of the occupants of the vehicle and transported the two injured people to the hospital, one with a nasal fracture and the other with cranioencephalic trauma.

