Mallorca’s railway services cut trains due to shortage of personnel



Mallorca’s railway services suffered cuts this weekend, leading to criticism from Ricardo Mas, the president of the Mallorca Railway Services Works Council (SFM). The suspension of up to three train services between Palma and Manacor this weekend have been blamed on a “lack of personnel”.

“This Saturday was a normal day, with no anticipated stoppages, and however, during the Palma-Manacor train service at 10pm, passengers were advised that there was no train available between Inca and Manacor, so the journey had to be completed by bus”, Mas explained.

He continued, “The most dramatic thing, however, was not that, but when they arrived at Inca train station. When the passengers were getting ready to take the bus to Manacor, 16 people were left without the service due to a lack of space. The company had to hire several taxis so that those affected could cover the route”, he lamented.

Adding, “This situation has been repeated today, Sunday, in services, in principle, not affected by the planned stoppages between 5pm and 6pm”.

He explained further, “The Palma-Manacor train service at 5:10pm has been affected, whose passengers, again, have had to make the Inca-Manacor route by bus. Then again, the Manacor-Palma service at 6:26pm had to supply a new bus to cover the Inca-Palma route”.

“These situations only confirm the endemic lack of resources , management, and personnel, that exists in the Railway Services of Mallorca”, pointed out the president.

As he concluded, “I feel surprised that representatives of the company and the administration have not been able to sit at the negotiating table since the December bridge”. Mas urged the Balearic Government to “Rethink the situation, to try to find a solution to the problems”, as reported by diariodemallorca.es.