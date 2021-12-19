Malaga police catch thief red-handed robbing a beach bar

By
Chris King
-
0
Malaga police catch thief red-handed robbing a beach bar
Malaga police catch thief red-handed robbing a beach bar. image: policia nacional

Malaga police catch thief red-handed robbing a beach bar

National Police officers in Malaga caught a thief red-handed as he was in the process of robbing a beach bar in the Huelin district, in the west of the capital city. He had forced the main door to get inside the premises, and caused an estimated €3,000 of damage. The detainee has been charged with the crimes of robbery, and breaking and entering.

This incident occurred at around 2am on Friday, December 17, in a chiringuito on the Antonio Machado seafront. An alarm connected to the police station was triggered as the thief entered, immediately alerting patrols in the area of an intruder in the restaurant.

A National Police patrol was on the scene within minutes, where they surprised the robber in the middle of his crime. Although he tried to escape, the man was apprehended by the officers, and taken into custody at the police station.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Once the owner of the restaurant arrived on the scene – also alerted by the alarm – an assessment of the damages was carried out. It was established that considerable damage had occurred, including to one of the awnings, and the locks of the main entrance, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.


Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sung and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and he has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here