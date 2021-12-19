Killing Rudolf: Brit hunters share gruesome pre-Christmas slaughter trip photos.

Hunters from Britain have been heading over to Iceland for pre-Christmas shooting trips to kill reindeers. Ian Farrington is a deerstalker from Devon and he organises ‘Icelandic Safari’ trips which cost participants £2000.

Having shared photos of one of the slaughtered reindeers he commented on the trip: “We have returned from another trip to Iceland with 100 per cent success – all hunters taking reindeer bulls on the first day of their hunt.”

According to the deerstalker the trip which took place last month: “brings our results to 12 hunts conducted, with all of the hunters taking their beast during day one”.

Many people are campaigning for trophy hunting to be banned. Eduardo Goncalves is the founder of one such campaign. He stated: “Ian Farrington is quite literally making a killing by selling stomach-churning holidays where you can shoot reindeer for “sport”, a smug selfie, and a sick souvenir.

“Reindeer are increasingly endangered. Scientists say hunting is one of the threats driving reindeer towards extinction.”

At the moment the government in Iceland allow 1,800 reindeer to be culled each year.

The government in the UK recently announced legislation that will ban hunting trophies from being brought back into Britain. Mr Farrington commented on the Stalking Directory forum and said: “The latest bill from our gracious.gov [government] is suggesting that the import of reindeer trophies will be banned – a concern if you wish to bring back trophies to the UK.”

