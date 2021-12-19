Julia Bradbury says she’s ‘gone backwards’ in her cancer battle. The 51-year-old is battling breast cancer and recently underwent a mastectomy.

Julia took to social media to share details of her ongoing cancer journey and tell fans how this week she has “gone backwards.” Julia commented: “Hi everybody. Back in my pyjamas today. I’ve sort of gone backwards this week.

“I’ve been feeling better and stronger every week since my op, but this week I have flu symptoms. My Covid test has come back negative.”

She went on to add: “All I want to do is stay in bed but I’ve forced myself to come outside. Sometimes you just have to push through a bit then go back to bed.

“Don’t forget to get your outdoor time. It’s so important.”

Julie’s fans quickly responded and showed their support. One fan said: “Sending you lots of love. I’ve had my hour outside.”

Another person commented: “Sending love and healing.”

Speaking to The Sunday Mirror Julia’s sister commented: “Emotionally, I have been with Julia every step of the way. I feel her pain,”

“We’re joined at the hip really. It’s a complete rollercoaster. We fluctuate from hysteria, to being in floods of tears.”

