Guardia Civil arrests 12 involved in falsifying ITV passes on vehicles

Guardia Civil officers in the Autonomous Community of Madrid have dismantled a criminal gang that was dedicated to legally documenting vehicles with otherwise technical deficiencies, that under normal conditions, would not pass their ITVs.

As a result of ‘Operation PANTIV II’, 12 individuals have been arrested, and 51 vehicles have been inspected. These vehicles did not meet the technical conditions necessary to pass the ITV, yet had been certified as roadworthy by these members of a criminal organisation.

The police investigation was initiated by the Research and Analysis Group (GIAT Central), of the Guardia Civil Traffic Group. It was launched after they received information that an ITV station was approving the inspection of vehicles that, due to their external characteristics, and important reforms, would not have passed said inspection under normal conditions.

A process of analysis and investigation of several ITV stations was carried out, in the Autonomous Community of Madrid. Collaboration was requested from the Subdirectorate General for Industry and Inspection, who confirmed that they too had been focused on the same ITVs.

Officers discovered that the gang passed the inspection of vehicles that, due to their age and technical deficiencies, would not normally pass the procedures. The owners of these vehicles could contact several companies beforehand, that, for an agreed price, took the vehicles to said ITV.

In collusion with the technicians, their vehicle subsequently passed the inspection without any problems. They were also found to be changing the number plates from similar vehicles that were in better condition.


Thanks to this operation, the 12 members of the criminal group have been arrested for the alleged crimes of document falsification, corruption between individuals, and belonging to a criminal group. Thanks to a collaboration with the Subdirectorate General for Industry and Inspection, the vehicles involved will have to pass the ITV again. A police source said new arrests are not being ruled out, as reported by larazon.es.

