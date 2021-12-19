Germany bans Brit tourists and classes UK as ‘Covid area of concern’

Germany bans Brit tourists and classes the UK as ‘Covid area of concern’ as the number of omicron cases rises dramatically.

The world is battling the omicron variant and Germany is the latest country to decide to ban travel to and from the UK. According to the German government, the new measures were bought in to try and slow the advance of the omicron variant.

The new measures come into place in Germany from midnight on Sunday, December 19. This is 11 PM in the UK. Only German nationals and residents will be allowed into Germany from the UK unless they are reportedly transiting through the country.

Anyone who does make it into Germany from the UK will need to have a negative PCR test. Travellers will also need to spend 14 days in quarantine.

According to the Robert-Koch-Institut, the public health authority in Germany, the new measures announced on Saturday evening could last until early January.

Germany also considers South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe to be high risk countries for the omicron variant.

In the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is encouraging everybody to get their booster vaccines as soon as possible.

