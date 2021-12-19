Correos explains how to avoid being scammed this Christmas

Correos, one of Spain’s most impersonated companies, has explained how to avoid being scammed this Christmas.

Correos, the main shipping service in Spain, is frequently used by cybercriminals to carry out phishing scams. The most common tactics used are requests for payment or a delivery address where a supposed package is to be received.

This type of scam happens much more frequently over the Christmas period. The criminals send text messages or emails to users who may be expecting a package to ask them for personal information such as their bank details.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



For this reason, the company has given recommendations on what to do upon receiving a suspicious message from someone who claims to be them.

Advice to protect against “phishing”:

Never give out personal information, such as bank details or passwords, on suspicious websites or links in emails or text messages of questionable origin.

Personally contact the institution which supposedly sent the email or message before clicking on the link or entering your information.

Never open attachments: official institutions never send this type of file, nor do they make such requests via telephone calls, emails or text messages.

Be suspicious of any request for payment: Correos never makes this type of request via email or text messages.

Pay attention to the sender and the subject of the message, as the domain often does not exist and the subject is not clear.

Pay attention to the language used: emails and text messages often have spelling mistakes, incorrect punctuation or grammatical errors.

Be careful with emails or messages that claim to require immediate action: it is never good to act in a rush.

Be wary of emails or text messages that claim to offer large bargains or prizes for executing the action.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.