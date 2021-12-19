Carlos Marin from Il Divo dies aged 53

Carlos Marin, the Spanish voice from international singing sensations, Il Divo, has passed away today, Sunday, December 19, aged just 53. He had been rushed to Manchester Royal Hospital on December 7, where he was admitted to the ICU, and reportedly placed in an induced coma.

His tragic passing was confirmed on Twitter earlier this afternoon by his saddened bandmates. “It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marin, has passed away”, they posted, accompanied by a photo of the singer.

They continued, “He will be missed by his friends, family, and fans. There wiIl never be another voice or spirit like Carlos. For 17 years, the four of us have been on this incredible journey of Il Divo together, and we will miss our dear friend. We hope and pray that his beautiful soul will rest in peace. With Love — David, Sebastien, and Urs”.

Il Divo was formed in December 2003, by music mogul, Simon Cowell. The music genius brought together four incredible voices from different parts of the globe. Urs Buhler from Switzerland, David Miller, from the United States), and Sebastien Izambard from France, and from Spain, Carlos Marin.

They enjoyed worldwide fame, selling over 30 million copies of their albums, including 160 certified gold and platinum hits in 35 countries. These four singers pioneered the genre of operatic pop, or “popera”, in classical crossover music, as reported by metro.co.uk.

