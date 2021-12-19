BROTHERS IN BAND to appear in Estepona on Saturday February 5 next at 9pm in the Felipe VI Auditorium in Estepona resenting their Very Best of Dire Straits show which faithfully reproduces the sounds of one of Britain’s most successful bands.

Dire Straits are unlikely to preform again due to the much-publicised disagreements between various members, especially as Mark Knopfler has become a regular composer of film soundtracks, his brother David Knopfler simply had enough and bass player John Illsley has his own band which does perform Dire Straits numbers.

The nine Spanish musicians in Brothers in Band have however spent years honing their performance so that if you close your eyes, you think that you are back watching the real thing.

High spots include, Sultans of Swing, Love over Gold, Romeo and Juliet and naturally, Money for Nothing.

Tickets cost €35 plus booking fee online via https://tafestepona.entradas.plus which is good value when you consider that the shows runs for two and a half hours without a break.

