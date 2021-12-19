British expat found dead in Portugal

British expat reportedly found dead in Portugal. The authorities had been searching for the man for two weeks.

A British expat who has not been named went missing on December 6. The man had lived on a boat that had been anchored on a river between Portugal and Spain. The man had last been seen in the municipality of Alcoutim near the Guerreiros do Rio area.

Reportedly the man’s body was discovered close to the area where he disappeared from. Not many details have been released so far. According to reports, the Maritime police were alerted to a body being discovered by locals. It is thought that the body belongs to the 63-year-old expat.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



When the search operation was launched by Portuguese and Spanish police the authorities thought it was possible that the man could have fallen from his boat. The boat belonging to the man had been seen with no one aboard and was said to be adrift.

An autopsy will be carried out and at the moment it is not thought that the death is suspicious.

On December 10, Portugal’s National Maritime Authority suspended its search and said: “The search for the 63-year-old British man said to have disappeared while he was sailing onboard a recreational vessel on the Guadiana River, in the Guerreiros do Rio area, was suspended late this afternoon without anything or anyone being found.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.