Boris Johnson’s alleged UK lockdown date leaked



Boris Johnson’s alleged lockdown date for the UK has been revealed today. According to the Sunday Times, Mr Johnson possibly plans to announce the implementation of new Covid restrictions in a Boxing Day message to the nation. Information has been leaked about this, and the measures could be in force as early as December 27.

In a bid to combat the rising spread of Omicron, allegedly, the ‘Rule of Six’ – which forbids mixing indoors – is one of the measures under consideration, as part of a two-week circuit breaker. With this rule in place, restaurants and bars will only be allowed to serve customers outdoors.

The Prime Minister’s plans have apparently not been officially approved at a ministerial level yet. It of course remains to be seen if this is the plan that he has in mind.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid was interviewed today on what will be the last-ever episode of BBC One’s ‘The Andrew Marr Show‘. Marr suggested to him that there might be measures or restrictions implemented by the Government before Christmas.

Javid responded, “There are no guarantees in this pandemic, I don’t think. At this point, we just have to keep everything under review”. He also hinted that those who make the decisions about the pandemic were no longer able to give any guarantees.

Sir Keir Starmer, the leader of the opposition is believed to also be in favour of new restrictions being brought in as soon as possible. The current Omicron situation was under discussion amongst all the UK leaders in an emergency Cobra meeting that had been called for today, as reported by dailystar.co.uk.